Upset Jey Uso to find solace in Bloodline veteran after potential Cody Rhodes loss on RAW? Possibility explored

In tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Jey Uso is set to clash against Cody Rhodes in a high-stakes bout. The winner of this match will enter the final of the King of the Ring Tournament and lock horns against Randy Orton. It's worth noting that Uso recently lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.

Considering that WWE continues to promote Rhodes as the face of the company, it's highly likely that he will emerge victorious in tonight's match by defeating Jey Uso. Another reason supporting the chances of his triumph is WWE's likely intention to set the plot for the eagerly anticipated rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

So, when Jey Uso potentially suffers a heartbreaking loss against Rhodes, it's conceivable that he may feel lost, with no idea what to do next. To console him, Jimmy Uso might show up. The presence of Big Jim will add more emotional elements to this loss, possibly attracting more audience.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The inclusion of Jimmy in the picture could further lead to The Bloodline veterans revisiting the popular saga. Recently, Big Jim helped out Jacob Fatu on SmackDown. So, with Jey added to the mix, yet another new Bloodline association could be formed where The Usos and The Samoan Werewolf could be together against Solo Sikoa's faction.

While it's likely for the above angle to play out, for now, it is mere speculation, and time will tell what goes down in the King of the Ring semifinal clash between The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey.

Jey Uso disclosed his support for a major WWE rival

Jey Uso appeared at the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show and gave his opinion on the upcoming match between Goldberg and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. For those unaware, this title bout will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

In a surprising response, the former World Heavyweight Champion expressed his support for Gunther by declaring him a better man in this situation. He said:

"I gotta go with Gunther because right now Gunther’s the better man, right? We go back and forth? I have never stepped inside the ring with Goldberg before. My hat's off to Gunther. I want Gunther to win, I want Gunther to get past Saturday Night’s Main Event so I can run it back one more time with Gunther. I gotta knock that wall down to get to my next level, that's what I think."

A future showdown between Main Event Jey and The Ring General is bound to happen, but it remains to be seen when WWE plans another match between them.

