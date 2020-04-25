US President Donald Trump reacts to Vince McMahon's statement on Triple H

United States President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has joined the long list of major names paying tribute to WWE legend Triple H. Triple H celebrated his 25th anniversary with WWE this past Friday with a main event segment on Friday Night SmackDown that featured McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and more.

The chairman of WWE had earlier taken to social media to pay tribute to his son-in-law, saying he had 'changed The Game' forever.

We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QnacTDfZ2y — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 24, 2020

And while fellow wrestlers from WWE and other companies from the past, including The Rock and Chris Jericho, have all joined in to pay respects to the Cerebral Assassin, there is likely no bigger figure on the entire planet to do so than Donald Trump.

The President hailed the multi-time former WWE Champion as a 'total winner' in a social media post of his own. Unsurprisingly, it was a tweet that prompted a huge reaction, having almost 20,000 reactions inside the quarter of an hour of it being published.

Triple H's historic WWE career began in 1995 and has included all sorts of incredible matches and moments such as his impeccable 14 world championship reigns and a Hall of Fame induction as part of D-Generation X.