"I don't wanna see a clown wrestle Lashley" – Seth Rollins blasted by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins should not be Bobby Lashley's next WWE United States Championship challenger, according to Vince Russo.

Lashley recorded a hard-fought victory over Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of RAW. Following the match, Rollins hit Lashley with two Curb Stomps in the ring before landing the same move on Ali at ringside.

Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, discussed the United States Championship storyline on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show. He dismissed Rollins as a "clown" and explained why the injured Randy Orton would be the perfect opponent for The All Mighty:

"Seth is a clown," Russo said. "Seth wants to be a clown. I don't wanna see a clown wrestle Lashley. The only other interesting thing I could think of if it were me and I were booking, when Orton comes back healthy, that would be interesting. You know, bro, you've gotta kill Orton to beat him. You know that, so that would be interesting." [7:37 – 8:02]

Realistically, Lashley vs. Orton is unlikely to happen any time soon. The Viper is currently out of action with a back injury, and it is unclear when he will return.

Why Vince Russo dislikes Seth Rollins' persona

Russo has been outspoken about Rollins' eccentric character in the past. He believes the four-time world champion's current persona is similar to comic book supervillain The Joker and should not be taken seriously.

For that reason, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion thinks Rollins is the wrong person to face Lashley:

"Seth Rollins, he goes out there every week, bro, it's the clown show," Russo continued. "I don't wanna see Lashley wrestle a clown. It's not the heat clown, it's the heat 'I'm trying to get over with the crowd' clown. That's not what Lashley needs. Lashley needs to be tested by somebody really, really serious." [8:03 – 8:27]

Rollins will face Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules on Saturday. Two days later, he will challenge Lashley for the United States Championship on RAW's Season Premiere.

