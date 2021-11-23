"You're a guy that's dressing like an idiot" - Wrestling veteran compares Seth Rollins to a Batman villain (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins and the fan incident on RAW this week.

Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE head writer reviewed this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week, a fan jumped the barricade and charged at Seth Rollins as the latter was on the entrance ramp making his way to the back after a showdown with Finn Balor.

Russo spoke about Seth Rollins being caught off guard by a fan and mentioned that the incident was the single biggest takeaway from the three-hour show.

Here's what Russo had to say about the incident:

"How sad is it bro, when you go online, that's the only thing people are taking away from this show? They're not talking about anything else but Rollins getting speared by a fan. That's all they're talking about this three-hour show," Russo said.

Russo suggested that the reaction may have been due to Rollins' character. He compared Rollins to the Joker but detailed that his character did not have as much depth as the famed Batman villain.

Russo continued, "My point is I don't know if Seth Rollins is trying to be the Joker. That's what I think of with the clothes and the laughs. But there was a whole other psychological side to the Joker. It's like bro, you're not the Joker without that side. Without that side, you're a guy that's dressing like an idiot and you got a fake laugh. Without that other side that Joaquin Phoenix showed, you're not the Joker. No bro, anybody can dress like an idiot and have a freaking fake laugh. Where is the depth to that character?"

You can watch the full video here:

Seth Rollins brutalized Finn Balor this week on RAW

Rollins was scheduled to take on Finn Balor this week.

However, the match never got officially underway as the Visionary attacked Balor as he was making his entrance. The action was both fast and furious, and eventually spilled to the outside, where the two men landed stiff shots on each other.

Seth Rollins got the better of the exchange when he landed two vicious stomps on Balor, leaving him unconscious in the ring.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Ryan K Boman