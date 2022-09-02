[Video] Clash at the Castle setup underway in Cardiff, Wales

The upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle is gearing up to be one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. Being held in the 70,000+ seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3, the event will be the company's first stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

With the show now just a few days away, the setup of the stage, ramp, and other physical structures inside the stadium has ramped up. Pictures of the stage being built have spread across the internet over the past few days. A recent video shows the latest update on the setup for the show.

From this video, it looks as though a large LED loop will hang over the ring. It will probably show the on-camera action to the entire arena. The setup is still very barebones, which is sure to change in the coming days.

No stage or ramp has been built just yet, so there cannot be any confirmation on the theme. But with the event being called Clash at the Castle and the stadium just a couple hundred meters from the world-famous Cardiff Castle, it wouldn't be a surprise if the stage is built with an old-timey castle theme.

Latest betting odds for Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle might turn out to be one of the company's most monumental shows of the past few years. With Triple H's reign as the promotion's Head of Creative still fairly young, fans have less of a idea of how he will book major shows. This makes the show on Saturday less predictable than usual.

As we inch closer to the event, the betting odds for the match results constantly change. The odds from BetOnline have been shifting on a daily basis as well, and the latest are as follows:

NOTE: These odds show the favorite to win the match with a (-) sign, and the underdog with a (+) sign.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) -160 vs. Drew McIntyre +120

- Roman Reigns (c) -160 vs. Drew McIntyre +120 Intercontinental Championship Match - Gunther (c) -600 vs. Sheamus +350

- Gunther (c) -600 vs. Sheamus +350 SmackDown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) -600 vs. Shayna Baszler +350

- Liv Morgan (c) -600 vs. Shayna Baszler +350 Bayley, Dakota Kai, IO SKY -600 vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka +350

Seth Rollins -180 vs. Riddle +130

The Judgment Day -155 vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio +115

It should be noted that these odds might change up to mere hours before Clash at the Castle. Also, betting odds are never confirmed results for the show, just who looks to be the favorite at any point in time.

