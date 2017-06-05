Video: Crowd pushes Alberto Del Rio around during India tapings

Indian fans send Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron tumbling to the ground.

Alberto El Patron was pushed around by the fans in attendance

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio who presently performs as Alberto El Patron for Impact Wrestling was apparently pushed around by fans during the recent Impact Wrestling tapings in India.

Alberto El Patron defended his GFW Championship against Chris Adonis (former WWE Superstar Chris Masters) at the tapings in Mumbai and celebrated with the fans in attendance.

In case you didn’t know...

In hot pursuit of several notable professional wrestling promotions such as the WWE and ROH (Ring Of Honor) making inroads into India, Impact Wrestling taped 4 episodes worth of content over the course of two days, the 30th and 31st of May, in Mumbai, India.

Several notable stars such as Bobby Lashley, EC3, James Storm, Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, Mahabali Shera, Sonjay Dutt and Alberto El Patron performed at the tapings in the Asian nation.

The heart of the matter

The Mexican Superstar who was one of the biggest names in the WWE, and is now Impact Wrestling’s top star, is well-known among Indian fans. Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron can be seen celebrating with the fans in the stands, wading through the crowd title belt in hand.

Apparently, the fans got a little too physical with the former WWE Champion and pushed him around, before sending him tumbling to the ground.

What’s next?

The episodes taped in India will reportedly be broadcasted on June 15th and June 22nd on POP TV.

Indian stars Mahabali Shera and Sonjay Dutt are heavily featured in said episodes, with Shera winning the 10-Man Gauntlet for the Sony SIX Invitational, and Dutt defeating Low Ki for the X-Division Championship.

Author’s take

Impact Wrestling had an interesting little trip to India, to say the least.

In my opinion, the promotion put on a great show for the Indian fans and I, for one, expect them to schedule more trips to the home of the Himalayas. After all, the Indian pro-wrestling fan-base is What’s Best For Business!

