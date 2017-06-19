Video: Michelle McCool posts The Undertaker's trip to the beach on Father's Day

Taker was seen accompanying his youngest daughter Kaia in the pictures.

The Undertaker has been a great father to his daughters

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar The Undertaker was seen taking a trip to the beach on the occasion of Father’s Day, in an Instagram post made by his wife Michelle McCool. The Undertaker can be seen accompanying his daughter, Kaia Faith Calaway at the beach. The Instagram post can be seen below:

Happy Father's Day to these two studs! #loveandprotect A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

It’s unclear where the beach is as McCool hasn’t shared details of the same.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker had a professional wrestling career which spanned 34 years, and came to a rumoured end at WrestleMania 33 when he faced off against WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. Taker was soundly defeated by Reigns and ended up leaving his gear in the ring before he exited the arena, a sign of retirement.

No official word on The Undertaker’s retirement has been put out yet by the WWE, however, and the several on-air mentions of his name ever since his WrestleMania match have given rise to speculation about a possible return to the ring for him.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker, who has not been seen on WWE television ever since his match at WrestleMania 33, took a trip to a beach with his wife Michelle McCool and the couple’s daughter Kaia Faith Calaway.

The 4-year-old Kaia can be seen in the pictures with The Undertaker posted by McCool, as she clutches onto his hand as they experience the waves. The post appears to have pictures from two different outings of The Undertaker and his daughter at the beach,

What’s next?

There have been rumours linking The Undertaker to a potential return to the WWE. Although it is being said that The Undertaker will not be returning to the WWE to wrestle, he may just make his return in a different on-screen role.

Everything concerning The Undertaker’s return to the WWE is speculation at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Author’s take

It’s good to see The Undertaker enjoying his life away from the hectic schedule of the WWE. Taker is a father to three daughters (two from his first wife Sara and one from McCool) and has been an incredible father to them by all accounts.

While I still hope that we can see The Undertaker return to the WWE someday, it’s important that Taker takes a break and enjoys his life after all that he has given to the business of professional wrestling. If there’s one man who deserves it, it’s him.

