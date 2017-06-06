Video: NXT and WWE Superstars meet fans in the UK, raise money for 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund'

WWE and NXT Superstars help raise money for the 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund'.

Ember Moon posted a video of WWE and NXT Superstars at the fundraiser in the UK.

What’s the story?

WWE and NXT Superstars have contributed to the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’, by meeting fans in the UK and signing shirts and hats; with all proceedings from the meet-and-greet going to the aforementioned fund.

NXT Superstar Ember Moon posted a video of the same on her official social media account.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE had previously scheduled an NXT event at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Nevertheless, said event was cancelled in the wake of the suicide bombing terrorist attack at the aforementioned arena in the UK.

The heart of the matter

This past May 22nd a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 120 at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. The WWE then cancelled its June 6th NXT event in respect of the incident and in view of the safety of the fans and everyone else involved.

Additionally, several WWE and NXT performers have made the trip across the pond to help raise money for the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’. Ember Moon, Roderick Strong, Trent Seven and Jack Gallagher were at the British Red Cross store in Eccles in Greater Manchester, England where they signed hats and shirts for fans, apart from the usual meet-and-greet.

As promised by Ember Moon, proceeds from the fund will be utilised to help the people affected by the terror attacks.

Also read: 5 ways WWE can honour the UK following the terror attacks

What’s next?

As of the time of this writing, the ‘We love Manchester Emergency Fund’ has raised £1,386,682, with the number expected to increase with every passing moment.

Author’s take

The Manchester terrorist attack was a despicable act carried out by a cowardly person. What happened in England is yet another example of the current terror problem that the world is faced with, and it is only by standing together that we can combat said problem.

My hat is off to the WWE Superstars- Ember Moon, Roderick Strong, Trent Seven and Jack Gallagher. Here’s hoping the money they raised gets through to the survivors of this tragedy. Thoughts and prayers go out to the people affected by the Manchester incident.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com