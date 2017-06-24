Video: Shelton Benjamin addresses rumors about WWE return

A WWE return doesn't appear to be on the horizon for Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton Benjamin shoots down rumors of a WWE return.

What’s the story?

Shelton Benjamin addressed rumours about his return to the WWE by stating that he would be performing at an event conducted by Great North Wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion proceeded to hype his upcoming match against Amanuel Hassan at a Great North Wrestling event on the 30th of June, warning the latter that he was coming for him.

In case you didn’t know...

Shelton Benjamin is best known for his time with the WWE from 2000-10, following which he performed in several promotions on the indie circuit.The 41-year-old was advertised by WWE last year for a return to the promotion after a 6-year hiatus, but a shoulder injury prevented him from staging his WWE comeback.

The heart of the matter

After successfully overcoming an injury, Shelton Benjamin stated in March of this year that he had been cleared to return to in-ring competition. However, the Gold Standard also asserted that he was a free agent and reiterated his commitment towards performing on the independent circuited. He said:

“Everyone seems to be speculating on where the career of Shelton Benjamin is going." "Well, with Amanuel Hassan, I'm going to take away a little bit of that speculation. On June 30th, Shelton Benjamin is coming to Great North Wrestling, and I'm coming for you Mr. Hassan!"

What’s next?

Shelton Benjamin will face Amanuel Hassan at an event promoted by Great North Wrestling on June 30th. Since he hasn’t stopped taking independent dates, one can ascertain that he hasn’t struck a deal to return to the WWE.

Author’s take

Shelton Benjamin is without a doubt one of the best athletes to have ever competed in the sport of professional wrestling. Although I’d like to see him back in the WWE, it’s great to see the talented performer follow his dreams and go all out in the indies.

