[Video] When WWE's Rhea Ripley got spanked in NSFW match against male wrestler

Before joining WWE in 2017, Rhea Ripley competed in other promotions, including Riot City Wrestling. During her stint in the Australian wrestling promotion, The Eradicator wrestled several intergender matches, including one against Zak Sabbath at RCW Dark Days in 2016.

The match lasted nearly 15 minutes and included several NSFW spots. During the fight, Ripley, who wrestled under her birth name, Demi Bennett, was hung up on the second rope when her opponent got behind her and made an inappropriate gesture before spanking her.

In another spot, the current Judgment Day member came in contact with her opponent's private parts. He countered by dragging her from between her legs and delivering a knee to her back.

The Eradicator's physical fight against Sabbath ended in her victory after she delivered a brutal Piledriver to her opponent to get the pin. The 27-year-old, then a babyface, received loud cheers from the fans.

You can watch the full video below:

Rhea Ripley is now the WWE Women's World Champion

After having a successful run in NXT UK and NXT, during which she held the Women's Championship titles of both brands, Rhea Ripley made her main roster debut in 2021. She has since become one of the top superstars in the company. The 27-year-old is now the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW.

The Eradicator has held the Women's World Title since WrestleMania 39. She is scheduled to defend her championship this Saturday at Crown Jewel 2023 against Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Nia Jax in a Fatal-5 Way Match.

In an interview with After The Bell, Nia Jax vowed to dethrone The Judgment Day member.

"So, I feel like all these girls going for the title. I definitely feel like I'm the one to dethrone Rhea. You know, she needs to be put in her place. (...) All it does is take one simple Banzai Drop off the top where I squish her and it's done," Nia Jax said.

