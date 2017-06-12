Video: WWE posts Jinder Mahal's workout video on Facebook

The Maharajah works out his upper body and abs in an instructional video.

Mahal talks about his regiment

What’s the story?

WWE have posted a 15-minute video of the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal working out at a gym in Costa Rica on their official Facebook page. In the video, Jinder Mahal can be seen instructing the viewers on the nuances of his workout regimen.

The full video, as posted on the Facebook page, can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

“The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal became the WWE Champion after he defeated Randy Orton at the Backlash Pay-Per-View in May 2017. After picking up the win, Mahal continued his feud with Orton, which has resulted in a rematch between the two being booked at the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View.

Mahal winning the WWE Championship has been subject to much discussion and debate, with several current and former WWE Superstars supporting WWE’s decision of putting the belt on him. Mahal’s work ethic and his dedication to his physique has also been met with much praise backstage.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Mahal starts his workout with a warm-up, using a medicine ball to open up his upper body.

Mahal then uses 10-lb Kettlebells to do side raises, which he follows up with Kettlebell swings with a 35-pound Kettlebell. Mahal then does single-arm Kettlebell swings with a 25-pound Kettlebell.

Mahal speaks about not lifting very heavy weights on his exercises but stresses the importance of doing high repetitions instead. He then uses 55-pound dumbbells to do 20 reps of Dumbbell shrugs, he then follows the exercise up with light barbell raises.

Mahal talks about training “muscles” and not the ego and talks about the importance of doing exercises correctly instead of lifting very heavy weights.

Mahal then uses 20-pound dumbbells to do seated shoulder presses, which he follows up with 10-pound dumbbells to do bent-over fly raises. He then uses the same weights to do front raises with both his arms.

After this, he goes over to an exercise machine and does a set of face-pulls and follows it up with a set of push-ups. After a brief rest, Mahal does a set of pull-ups.

Mahal then uses a 45-pound plate to do an ab exercise for the obliques, where he stands up straight and uses his obliques to move his upper body to the side. Mahal then uses a machine to do weighted bent-over crunches.

To finish his workout off, Mahal does a few sets of planks and tops them off with Hyperextensions.

What’s next?

The video was filmed in San Jose, Costa Rica, where the WWE will be hosting a Live Event tonight, featuring the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal himself. The event will be held at the Anfiteatro Coca-Cola En Parque Viva in San Jose and will kick off at 8:00 PM local time.

Jinder Mahal is then slated to face off in a singles match against Randy Orton at the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View on 18th June 2017, due to Orton exercising his rematch clause.

Author’s take

If I had to use one word to describe Jinder, it would be “dedication”, the man has changed everything for himself and his career by the force of sheer determination and will power and the workout video is yet another testament to the same.

As a fan of Mahal, I’m hoping that his title reign continues after Money In The Bank as there is certainly a lot that The Maharajah still has in his tank to give to the WWE Universe!

