Former WWE Superstar takes a shot at Vince McMahon following Stephanie's resignation

With Vince McMahon recently returning to WWE and his daughter Stephanie choosing to resign, former superstar Matt Hardy has highlighted his experiences of working with both family members.

This past week saw Vince return to the company's board of directors after only retiring from the company six months ago. Following his comeback, his daughter Stephanie chose to leave her position as WWE co-CEO, with her keeping her personal feelings towards her father's return to herself.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that Stephanie's compassion towards the stars was far greater than Vince's.

"I like Stephanie. I always got along good with her, especially the last round when I was there. And I felt like Stephanie was a lot more like Vince than Shane was ever like Vince as far as her business drive, and she knew she had to like, show authority, kind of put her foot down, you know, slapped down on power card, whatever."

He added:

"But she was also compassionate. And I felt like she cared more about the human beings that were there sacrificing so much for her and her family that run the joint, you know. So I feel like she was a little more caring about human beings and their life outside of pro wrestling." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

While Stephanie McMahon has left the company, her husband, Triple H, remains its Chief Content Officer, with the King of Kings still in charge of WWE's creative department.

Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE TV?

Currently, the 77-year-old is only back on the company's board to oversee the sale of WWE and is not tasked with running the creative department of both RAW and SmackDown.

However, during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon has started discussing more than just WWE's sale with people since he returned.

"There’s that feeling that Vince is gonna want to go out on TV and he’ll get the big reaction when he does. But he is in the office, he is talking about things other than the sale, and I think there’ll probably be more and more Vince fingerprints as time goes on." (H/T Sportskeeda)

During the six months that Vince McMahon was 'retired,' it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown significantly improved under the creative guidance of Triple H.

