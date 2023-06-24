Vince McMahon "changed the  finish" to a match involving The Usos, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about a tag team bout involving The Usos where the finish to the match was changed on the fly.

Mantell worked with WWE from 2013-2016, where he served as the on-screen manager. During this run, he managed Jack Swagger, Cesaro, and Alberto Del Rio.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell recalled a match between the Real Americans Jack Swagger and Cesaro vs. The Usos. The former manager claimed that they were supposed to pick up the win over Jimmy and Jey, but Vince probably changed the finish in the middle of the bout, and The Usos ended up on the winning side.

"Here's a little story. I was on the outside, Swagger was inside, and Claudio, what did they call him then? Oh, Cesaro. So, we were gonna beat them, and all of a sudden, referee says, 'Change the finish.' I said, 'Hell, don't tell me, tell those guys.' They changed the finish right in the middle of the match. We ended up getting beat by The Usos when the original plan was for us to go over. And they changed it mid-course. I guess Vince said, 'Change the finish.' They changed the finish and I was going, 'What the hell guys?' We went in the back and nobody said nothing," said the veteran. [From 20:00 - 20:57]

The Usos had a promo segment to start off this week's SmackDown

This week, The Usos kicked off SmackDown. The duo was excited about leaving The Bloodline and spoke about their upcoming match at Money in the Bank.

Jimmy and Jey also addressed Roman Reigns and claimed they still loved The Tribal Chief. However, the twins made it clear that they would not tolerate any disrespect from Roman or his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

They finished the fiery promo by claiming that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would be in the Uso Penitentiary come Money in the Bank on July 1.

