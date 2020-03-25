Vince McMahon made a drastic change to unique idea pitched by 4-time World Champion

Do you agree with the decision taken by Vince McMahon?

Vince McMahon is known to make changes to plans quite often

Vince McMahon/ Jericho vs Reigns

There is no denying that Vince McMahon is a true genius. The Chairman of WWE is known to have quirky ideas and more importantly, he knows how to make these ideas work.

However, there have been many Superstars in the past who have been unhappy with his unwillingness to listen and implement their ideas. One such former WWE Superstar who has been very vocal about his creative differences with McMahon in the past is Chris Jericho.

While speaking to Matt Hardy on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, the two men discussed how Vince McMahon did not let them go ahead with similar ideas they had for a talk-show. Matt Hardy revealed that he wanted to start a talk-show segment called 'The Broken Block' where he would help underused Superstars get screen-time. This was a segment that never saw the light of day.

The former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho also spoke about how his original plans for The Highlight Reel were changed by Vince McMahon:

It's funny as the original Highlight Reel, I pitched it as 'Jericho's Junction' because I was watching a bunch of Mean Gene Okerlund interviews and myself included. If you didn't know what you were doing, Gene would lead you through the interview and make you look like a star, and I said, why don't we do Jericho's Junction where every week like a Piper's Pit, we bring out underutilized stars whoever they were at the time. I'll lead the interview. We'll get the people over. We'll get them to do interviews and connect with the crowd. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

he then revealed that even though Vince McMahon agreed, he told Jericho that his first guests would be Goldberg:

I'm like, well Goldberg is not really the guy. I'm thinking more like Bull Buchanan. Nope Goldberg. Next week Scott Steiner. The next week, it's Rock. I'm like the whole concept of what I had is gone, and now it's just another talk show which is fine. That's great. But the original plan was much like you just like let's give some of these underutilized guys guys a spotlight where somebody like me or you knows how to bring them along."