Vince McMahon pranked The Undertaker during the 1994 steroid trial: What did the former WWE CEO do?

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon unsurprisingly have a close relationship in and outside WWE. The Hall of Famer has brought many fans to the wrestling business, and the former WWE CEO has done a lot for The Phenom. While many people are mostly exposed to the severe side of Mr. McMahon, that was not the case for The Deadman.

One of the darkest times in WWE history was in the 1990s during what was called the 1994 steroid trial. This occurred after Dr. George Zahorian III was convicted of illegally distributing anabolic steroids to the Stamford-based promotion and its wrestlers. Vince McMahon was found not guilty in 1994, and despite the severe implications of the scenario, he still found the time to prank The Undertaker.

While speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker shared how WWE was previously struggling, which was brought upon by the steroid trials. However, with everything else going on, he made a bet with Vince McMahon regarding football.

You can check out the video below:

McMahon is a fan of the football team Washington Redskins, who are now called the Washington Commanders, while The Phenom is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. According to their bet, whoever's team won would have received $100.

The Dallas Cowboys won, but Vince ensured he would still get the last laugh. The Deadman said that at the time, Vince was testifying and could not give the money in person. As a result, McMahon asked someone to carry a jar with $100 worth of pennies.

Was The Undertaker mad about Vince McMahon's initial WWE retirement?

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Wrestling fans were shocked when the 78-year-old announced his retirement from WWE in July 2022. One of them who did not take the announcement too kindly was The Undertaker.

While speaking on BT Sport with Ariel Helwani in March, The Undertaker revealed that Vince told him he was retiring a day before over the phone. The former initially thought the latter was only joking, and when he realized it was real, they argued. However, it was quickly settled.

The Undertaker added that despite the retirement, he knew Vince would not stay away from wrestling. The former said he knew it would be challenging for McMahon to stay away, especially with the ongoing deals at the time.

The Phenom and Vince remain close even after the former has retired and the latter has taken on the role of Executive Chairman in TKO Group Holdings. They were most recently seen together in Saudi Arabia to watch the Boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Expand Tweet

Although Vince is vastly known for his role as a strict boss in WWE, it is fortunate that he still creates memorable bonds with superstars.

What do you think about the relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think