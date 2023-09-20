Vince McMahon's lookalike grandson preparing for WWE debut? Analyzing the chances

Along the same lines as Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon’s grandson, Declan McMahon, would look great with a WWE championship belt in his hand. In fact, after Shane and Stephanie McMahon, it is The Genetic Jackhammer’s grandchildren who will possibly continue the McMahon legacy in the industry.

It so happened that Shane McMahon’s son and Vince McMahon’s grandson, Declan McMahon, was photographed holding the replica of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt. Given the importance of the belt, many fans would wonder if it is a subtle hint about Declan McMahon’s WWE debut. Well, there is no such possibility.

Declan McMahon plays for the Indiana Hoosiers NCAA Football team. WWE’s Executive Chairman has gifted the team a personalized belt for the 2023 season. The team uses it to celebrate their victories, considering the belt is globally known for symbolizing winners.

However, one may consider it as Declan McMahon contributing to the business by bringing more attention to the title and, hence, the brand and industry. The college football platform has a huge audience who may become potential spectators of pro-wrestling through Declan McMahon and Indiana Hoosiers celebrating with the personalized belt.

Vince McMahon’s grandson is open to pro-wrestling

Even though Declan McMahon is pursuing a career in football, it does not mean he has completely shut down the possibility of walking in his father’s footsteps.

During an interview with Indy Star, the young athlete spoke about his views on debuting in the pro wrestling industry.

"I've tried it in my house. I have two younger brothers, so if we're joking around, I'll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I'm going in with the mindset that I'll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now, no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that's what I'll do.”

On the other hand, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s oldest daughter, Aurora Rose, has shown interest in the business and has reportedly started in-ring training as well. She is also prudent to have high ambitions like Vince McMahon.

