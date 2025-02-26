Vince McMahon to start a new pro wrestling company with FOX? All you need to know

It has been quite some time since Vince McMahon left WWE. The former chairman left the promotion after severe allegations were brought up against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. At this point, it seems as though he will never return to the company, but could he be starting his own pro wrestling company with FOX?

The answer to this question, at least according to recent reports is "No." Rumors have been popping up about Vince McMahon's desire to get back into the wrestling business. However, according to Fightful Select, FOX and the network as a whole have completely denied any involvement in this potential venture.

These rumors arose just months after it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to start his own entertainment company. That aside, Fightful's sources within FOX have claimed that they have no interest in McMahon's rumored plans to get back into the wrestling business.

It will be interesting where McMahon goes from here. But as of this writing, it may be a while before he makes a huge business move.

Vince McMahon and WWE recently blocked Janel Grant's amended lawsuit

As mentioned earlier, Vince McMahon is currently facing allegations from former WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant filed a lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and the Stamford-based company back in January 2024, but proceedings were halted as a result of McMahon's federal court case.

The pause ended back in December 2024, and a month later, Janel Grant's team filed an amended lawsuit, featuring more allegations and details. However, McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE have moved to block it, citing several reasons, including the fact that the deadline to amend the lawsuit has passed.

WWE in particular has claimed in a 10-page document, that Grant and her team do not have a single piece of information that points to a "great particularity," and as such have asked for the case to be moved to arbitration alongside McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Outside of this new amendment, there has been little to no information about the case.

