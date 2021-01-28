Vince Russo on why Ahmed Johnson's WWE push ended (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his take on why Ahmed Johnson’s WWE push in the 1990s was not as successful as originally anticipated.

Ahmed Johnson made his WWE debut in July 1995. He won the Intercontinental Championship from Goldust at the King of the Ring pay-per-view in June 1996 before feuding with The Nation of Domination. The former football player left WWE in February 1998.

Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript. The former WWE writer said he and Ahmed Johnson still talk highly of each other to this day. He suggested that one poorly executed move on a top Superstar is sometimes all it takes for someone’s push to end.

"Bro, all it could take is him hurting a top guy in the ring. You know what I’m saying, bro, and when you say he was in and out… because, bro, when they’re laying out this match [1998 WWE Royal Rumble], who’s the worker?

"How are we gonna get the best match? Who’s not gonna be in the way and F this thing up? That’s how Pat Patterson is really laying out this match. But, bro, like I said, it could be as simple as a top guy getting hurt by him, that top guy going to Vince. Bro, I’m telling you, stuff like that is all it takes."

Watch the video above for more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Ahmed Johnson. He also discussed The Rock’s original Rocky Maivia character in WWE.

Ahmed Johnson in WWE

Ahmed Johnson joined The Nation of Domination

According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, Ahmed Johnson competed in 260 matches in WWE between July 1995 and February 1998.

Competing under his real name, Tony Norris, Ahmed Johnson defeated Rico Suave on his WWE debut at a live event. His final WWE match came at In Your House 20 when he teamed with Ken Shamrock and The Disciples of Apocalypse to defeat The Nation of Domination.

