"Don't know how Orton would fare outside of wrestling" - Former WWE personality picks John Cena over Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was asked to pick between John Cena and Randy Orton on the latest episode of The Bro Show, and the former WWE personality felt the Cenation Leader edged out his long-time rival.

For more than a decade, both superstars have been WWE's go-to-guys, and Vince Russo praised the veterans for their professionalism in being top attractions for the company.

Russo, however, noted that John Cena's accomplishments as a movie star put him on a higher level than Randy Orton. The former WWE writer was unsure how The Viper would perform outside wrestling and was appreciative of Cena's vision to carve out a career outside the ring.

"Two great pros, bro. No doubt about it. Two professionals in every sense of the word. I think Cena, though, bro. I think Cena. Well, bro, listen. It's not a mystery why Cena is doing movies now. Cena has got that movie star thing. I don't know how Orton would fare outside of wrestling, but Cena just always had that bigger-than-wrestling sense where you knew he would go beyond, and that's why I think when it comes to a performer, I give Cena the edge," declared Vince Russo.

Vince Russo also highlighted John Cena's philanthropic work, which was another major factor that differentiated him from Randy Orton in terms of their star power:

"Every time somebody says John Cena, I think of make-a-wish. When I think of that, it's always going to give him the edge, man."

Randy Orton and John Cena's contrasting career paths

While Randy Orton continues to be one of the most active superstars in WWE, John Cena has wholly transitioned to being a part-time talent due to his commitments in showbiz.

Cena's last televised match happened at SummerSlam 2021, where he put Roman Reigns over in a memorable Universal Championship match. The 16-time world champion is a busy man, but he has not ruled out the possibility of returning to WWE. John Cena still has "something to contribute" to fans, and he could always be brought back for a big-money match.

Regarding Randy Orton, the Legend Killer is presently in an entertaining alliance with Matt Riddle, and the endgame is likely a feud between the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions.

Cena and Orton are both still breaking records, and the only difference is one is still doing it as a WWE in-ring competitor while the other is plying his trade in Hollywood.

Do you agree with Vince Russo, though? Does John Cena get the edge over Randy Orton? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

