"Got to put one of these guys over" - Veteran reveals what WWE should do with legends like Goldberg and Lita (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has urged WWE to book its returning legends to win once in a while on TV. The former WWE writer spoke about the company's utilization of part-timers and felt that none of the veterans looked like legitimate threats upon their return.

Older superstars have often shown up to lose in the WWE, and Vince Russo believes it is high time the promotion pushed one of the special-attraction talents to win.

Russo noted that matches featuring yesteryear stars are predictable, as they are always on the losing end. The company's former head writer said WWE needed to change the narrative, as he explained below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show."

"Bro, they've got to put one of these legends over; otherwise, everybody's going to know the outcome every single time," said Russo. "We've got Lita now with Becky; you've got Goldberg. Bro, at some point, you've got to put one of these guys over; otherwise, you're going to know it. It's going to be so predictable that, 'Okay, bro, we need a pop in the ratings, bring Kurt (Angle) back. But you've got to put one of these guys over, bro, so now there's a chance that when you bring a legend back, they could win the match." [21:41 - 22:26]

Vince Russo reveals why WWE keeps getting legends back for matches

Contrary to Vince Russo's expectations, WWE has continued to rely on legendary names for high-profile events. Russo argued that this pattern is a result of the promotion's inability to create new stars.

Russo added that given the lack of credible top talent, Vince McMahon is forced to return to the "legends well."

"No, bro, I would have thought they were past the legends and have the stars of today," Russo continued. "But that's the problem, bro; there's such a lack of making stars that they've got to keep going to the legends well." [21:26 - 21:40]

Elimination Chamber will feature two legends in action, as Goldberg and Lita will compete in title matches at the show. Goldberg will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship while Lita will take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The belts are not expected to change hands in either of the matches, but should the fans brace themselves for a possible swerve?

On The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page made an interesting comment about Goldberg potentially defeating Roman Reigns, and you can read more about that right here.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the above quotes, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show and embed the Instagram video.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Yes No 7 votes so far