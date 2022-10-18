"What a waste" – Vince Russo blasts WWE for top champion's booking on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his frustrations about RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's poor booking in WWE.

Belair competed in a tag team match on this week's edition of RAW, where she teamed up with Candice LeRae to take on DAMAGE CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Thanks to some timely distractions from Bayley, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions won the match, pinning LeRae.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he was perplexed with Bianca Belair's booking. He wondered if the promotion had any viable contenders to take on the RAW Women's Champion.

The former WWE writer explained that having Belair compete in tag team matches every week could diminish her standing and appeal in the promotion.

"Why is the champion [Bianca Belair] in these tag matches? Can you imagine you're putting Bruno [Sammartino] out there every week in a tag match? Why is she in tag matches? Are you that uncreative that there's not one number one contender for Bianca Belair? Why is your champion in tag matches every week? It doesn't make her special, it doesn't make her stand out. What a waste," said Vince Russo. (17:20 - 17:51)

Vince Russo believes WWE is watering down Bianca Belair

Russo added that WWE was robbing Bianca Belair of everything that made her special by having her compete in such inconsequential bouts.

He felt the promotion was "watering her down" with their lack of creativity and logical booking.

"You're watering her [Bianca Belair] down. You're watering her down because you don't know how to book her," added Russo (18:40: 18:52)

Belair is scheduled to face Bayley on next week's RAW in a non-title match. The two women also competed at Extreme Rules 2022, where The EST retained her RAW Women's Title in a grueling Ladder Match.

