"Vince thought I had this fetish for black women" - When Ex-WWE star felt uncomfortable 'stalking' co-worker's wife

After dating for nearly five years, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Sharmell tied the knot in February 2005. That same year, the couple worked together on a storyline with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The angle saw the Olympic Gold Medalist stalk Booker T's wife and express his desire to get intimate with her.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show in 2021, the 4-time WWE Champion addressed the storyline, disclosing that it was Vince McMahon's idea.

"I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMahon) is kind of a ribber. He'll do stuff to mess with you a little bit and shove it in your face. I think that he thought I had this fetish for black women. I like all women, white, black, hispanic, it doesn't matter. My wife is half Hispanic and half Italian," he said.

Angle also revealed that he was uncomfortable doing the storyline, claiming it was "the worst storyline I've ever done."

"I think Vince thought I had this fetish for black women and he thought it would be a funny program. I was not comfortable by any means. I had so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell. To do that and pretend I was stalking his wife, it was the worst angle I have ever done. It was the worst storyline I've ever done. I did it anyway because I've always been a team player, but I was not comfortable doing it," He added. [H/T: TheSportsRush]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom "They were incredible. Very entertaining. Sharmell never missed a spot. She was on all the time. She had great timing. Booker T is one of the best wrestlers I've ever got in the

ring with. Those two together are

unstoppable." - Kurt Angle on working with Booker & Sharmell "They were incredible. Very entertaining. Sharmell never missed a spot. She was on all the time. She had great timing. Booker T is one of the best wrestlers I've ever got in thering with. Those two together areunstoppable." - Kurt Angle on working with Booker & Sharmell https://t.co/gveiurwCzN

WWE initially thought Kurt Angle was gay. Check out the story here.

Kurt Angle had another uncomfortable experience with former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon

In the early 2000s, Kurt Angle was involved in another love-triangle storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The angle saw him get a little intimate with The Billion Dollar Princess.

Although he confessed to enjoying working with Stephanie, Angle disclosed that he felt uncomfortable at times.

"I'm not going to lie to you. There were times I had to get intimate with Stephanie. It was a little bit crazy. I enjoyed it, you know, it got a little uncomfortable at times, but for the most part, I really liked it. It was a lot of fun," he said on The Kurt Angle Show.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing WWE Champion Kurt Angle and Stephanie McMahon,at the WrestleMania XIX press conference WWE Champion Kurt Angle and Stephanie McMahon,at the WrestleMania XIX press conference https://t.co/ORR5HLNKAa

"People" once reached out to Kurt Angle's wife after believing he cheated on her with Stephanie McMahon. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes