Vision member may have accidentally revealed Seth Rollins is still a part of the group

It didn't take long for Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to turn on Seth Rollins. Last week, the former Intercontinental Champion speared The Visionary to seemingly kick him out of the faction, with Paul Heyman also choosing to turn on the World Heavyweight Champion.Although it seemed like a definitive end to Rollins' time in The Vision owing to his reported shoulder injury, there is a chance he might still be part of the stable. On X, Bronson Reed's header image still includes Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman alongside himself as part of The Vision.Usually, stars are quick to make changes online when they break away from a faction or turn heel. But Reed has yet to update his X profile, resulting in speculation about Rollins still being part of the group, or, perhaps, him secretly being on The Visionary's side in this power struggle.In this case, a fan pointed it out a day ago, but the Aussie still hasn't made the change, giving fans a tiny hint that it might be intentional after all. While it seems like Reed might have simply forgotten to update his social media profile, pro wrestling history has reminded fans time and time again to never rule out a possibility.Adam Pearce to provide official update on Seth Rollins' injury on RAWAfter Reed and Breakker's vicious assault on The Revolutionary last week, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is set to provide an official update on Rollins' future tonight. While it has been reported that Seth Rollins will have to undergo surgery for his shoulder injury, the fate of the World Heavyweight Championship remains uncertain.Pearce is likely to cite the assault by Breakker and Reed as the reason behind Rollins' injury, while informing fans that he will need time off. Moreover, he will also potentially confirm the status of the World Title.CM Punk won a number one contender's match to earn his shot at the title, but it is now unclear as to whom he will face for the championship, with Rollins ruled out.