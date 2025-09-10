Wade Barrett to come out of retirement and attack WWE legend at Wrestlepalooza 2025? Exploring the possibility

Wade Barrett is currently on a well-deserved sabbatical from WWE. However, The RAW commentator has become a talking point among fans amid his absence. He hasn't set foot in the squared circle since wrapping up his in-ring career in 2016. However, a wild speculation has been mounting that the former Intercontinental Champion could come out of retirement to wrestle a WWE legend.Many believe he could show up at Wrestlepalooza and attack John Cena after his match to start a feud with the latter. The speculation arose because Cena's Farewell Tour has been a nostalgic journey, in which he has been revisiting past foes and iconic rivalries. When it comes to Barrett, the two superstars share a storied history in WWE.John Cena and Wade Barrett share one of the most defining feuds of Cena's prime era, centered around the infamous Nexus invasion in 2010. Therefore, WWE revisiting this rivalry and that too with the British star attacking The Cenation Leader at Wrestlepalooza will be a nostalgic nod to their history. However, the possibility of it happening is extremely low.John Cena has only seven appearances left in his Farewell Tour and WWE is unlikely to book one of those dates with Barrett. A move like that would also look quite redundant. Besides, Wade Barrett has retired from in-ring competition. During various interviews, he revealed that he does not intend to return to action except for a match with Drew McIntyre.Considering all these equations, there is little to no chance of Barrett showing up at Wrestlepalooza to attack John Cena. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Intercontinental Champion.Wade Barrett to be moved to the RAW commentary panel upon his WWE return?Wade Barrett has been serving as a color commentator on SmackDown since October 2022. Along with Joe Tessitore, he has been the voice of the blue brand, calling matches and segments. During his time, the former Nexus leader has earned tremendous love and appreciation from fans for his work.Given his performance, fans have been wondering whether WWE would move Barrett to RAW's commentary panel when he returns from his break. However, the chances of it happening are relatively low at the moment. There are currently no reports of the company planning such a move.Wade Barrett has become a staple of Friday Night SmackDown. His work on the blue brand has been widely praised, earning him significant support for his commentary style, sharp wit, and deep wrestling insight. While Michael Cole is RAW's veteran commentator, Barrett has been holding SmackDown's fort.As the former leader of the Nexus, he brings a unique perspective to the booth, blending his in-ring experience with a natural flair for storytelling. This is something that has made Wade Barrett a standout voice on SmackDown. Hence, WWE is unlikely to stir things up unnecessarily by moving him to RAW.