Wade Barrett to re-form The Nexus after 13 years with two WWE Superstars at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

We are just a few days away from WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the excitement is rising among the fans. People are thrilled to watch this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, especially since it will continue for two nights. Such big events are anticipated to unfold with major twists and turns. In an unexpected move, former Nexus leader Wade Barrett may re-form the faction nearly 13 years after its dissolution. However, this time, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul could be part of it. The Scottish Warrior is currently aligned with the Maverick as they will be facing Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team action.Both stars are heels, and it's worth noting that Drew and Wade are real-life friends. Regarding Paul, he is a perfect fit for the faction's re-formation due to the heat he is generating and his impressive in-ring skills.Wade Barrett is presently part of the commentary team and actively appears on WWE television. He has already hinted at his WWE in-ring return in an interview where he said there is a tiny chance of him lacing up boots again. He said:&quot;If the magic is there and it happens and it’s the perfect storm, maybe those tights will be pulled out of storage, have to make sure the moths haven’t eaten them or I may have to pay for a new pair, we’ll see. There’s always a tiny, tiny chance, but don’t hold your breath.&quot;So, as McIntyre already has a real-life friendship with Barrett, and Logan Paul being his ally seems like a perfect scenario where the former IC Champion could re-form the Nexus faction with them. This could be a great way to initiate Bad News Barrett's final run in the squared circle.Rest assured, this scenario is only based on assumptions, and we have to wait for the upcoming months to see what Triple H has in store for the WWE Universe.Wade Barrett has already shut down major faction chances on WWE RAWBesides the Nexus, Wade was also part of the League of Nations. This alliance consisted of Barrett, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, and Rusev. Due to the ongoing rivalry between the Celtic Warrior and the Bulgarian Brute, fans speculated about the reunion of the League of Nations and tagged Wade Barrett to execute it.In response, the commentator posted a GIF with a person vomiting, which is an assertion that he has no interest in this reunion and shuts down all the chances.