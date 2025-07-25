  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Wade Barrett to re-form The Nexus after 13 years with two WWE Superstars at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Wade Barrett to re-form The Nexus after 13 years with two WWE Superstars at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 03:58 GMT
Wade Barrett is still working in WWE. [Image credits: WWE YT Channel and star Twitter X]
Wade Barrett is still working in WWE. [Image credits: WWE YouTube Channel and the star's Twitter/X]

We are just a few days away from WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the excitement is rising among the fans. People are thrilled to watch this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, especially since it will continue for two nights. Such big events are anticipated to unfold with major twists and turns.

Ad

In an unexpected move, former Nexus leader Wade Barrett may re-form the faction nearly 13 years after its dissolution. However, this time, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul could be part of it. The Scottish Warrior is currently aligned with the Maverick as they will be facing Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team action.

Both stars are heels, and it's worth noting that Drew and Wade are real-life friends. Regarding Paul, he is a perfect fit for the faction's re-formation due to the heat he is generating and his impressive in-ring skills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wade Barrett is presently part of the commentary team and actively appears on WWE television. He has already hinted at his WWE in-ring return in an interview where he said there is a tiny chance of him lacing up boots again. He said:

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"If the magic is there and it happens and it’s the perfect storm, maybe those tights will be pulled out of storage, have to make sure the moths haven’t eaten them or I may have to pay for a new pair, we’ll see. There’s always a tiny, tiny chance, but don’t hold your breath."
Ad
Ad

So, as McIntyre already has a real-life friendship with Barrett, and Logan Paul being his ally seems like a perfect scenario where the former IC Champion could re-form the Nexus faction with them. This could be a great way to initiate Bad News Barrett's final run in the squared circle.

Rest assured, this scenario is only based on assumptions, and we have to wait for the upcoming months to see what Triple H has in store for the WWE Universe.

Ad

Wade Barrett has already shut down major faction chances on WWE RAW

Besides the Nexus, Wade was also part of the League of Nations. This alliance consisted of Barrett, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, and Rusev.

Due to the ongoing rivalry between the Celtic Warrior and the Bulgarian Brute, fans speculated about the reunion of the League of Nations and tagged Wade Barrett to execute it.

Ad

In response, the commentator posted a GIF with a person vomiting, which is an assertion that he has no interest in this reunion and shuts down all the chances.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications