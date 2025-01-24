Wade Barrett to reunite with 4 OG Nexus members to face top WWE stable at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few months away, and some massive surprises are expected on the Road to the Grandest Stage Of Them All. While many dreams could come true this year, a chance of Nexus reuniting for a match against the Wyatt Sicks at the Showcase of the Immortals could turn things around.

Not many Nexus stars are present in the company lately. Wade Barrett and CM Punk could join forces to tease the return of the legendary faction. During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Heath Slater addressed the possibility and stated that it could happen sometime in the future, with the other members of the faction, including Justin Gabriel, Tarver, and himself, just waiting for Triple H to make the call.

With the possibility of a reunion, Nexus joining forces to take down the Wyatt Sicks seems a massive idea. The Wyatt Sicks have dominated over several stars on RAW and have now moved to SmackDown. However, the faction needs a big storyline to get to the top of the roster.

A potential feud against Nexus could enhance their position on the roster and further add some entertaining storylines for the future. In addition, with not many factions having more than three members on a side, the Wyatt Sicks facing Nexus upon a potential reunion makes perfect sense. A stage like WrestleMania would do justice to the massive match between both teams.

WWE scrapped plans for a former champion to join The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss has been anticipated to return to WWE for weeks, and rumors of her returning to join the Wyatt Sicks have been making rounds on the internet. However, a recent update stated that the former Women's Champion will not return to the company soon.

The report added that WWE had scrapped plans for Bliss to join the faction upon her return. However, the reason for the massive change is still uncertain. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the former Women's Champion.

