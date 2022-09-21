A Toxic Attraction, All Out Bruatlity - 5 current WWE Superstars who have been inside War Games

WWE Executive Triple H made the stunning announcement that “War Games” will be returning as a big part of this year’s Survivor Series. In recent years, War Games has been utilized purely as an NXT event between 2017 through 2021.

This will be the first time the match is coming to WWE's main roster, as RAW's best Superstars will battle the best from SmackDown for brand supremacy.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five 5 current WWE Superstars who have been inside War Games.

#5. The one and only, Ricochet (NXT TakeOver: War Games 2018)

WWE Superstar Ricochet is one of the most aerialistic, acrobatic, death-defying highflyers in the company. His speed and agility makes him a fun Superstar to watch participating in this type of match.

Seeing him perform a Shooting Star Press off the back of Ivar was amazing. Ricochet also hit a nice Hurricanrana off the corner table to Kyle O’Reilly. An exciting star to watch during the match, Ricochet would be a welcome addition if he were to be involved in another match of this caliber down the road.

#4. You can call him, "Johnny War Games" (NXT TakeOver: War Games 2021)

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs



It's been clear for the last few weeks that War Games was going to be an important moment for @NXTCiampa and [Journey's End, a thread about War Games and DIY]It's been clear for the last few weeks that War Games was going to be an important moment for @NXTCiampa and @JohnnyGargano , AKA DIY, one of the very best black-and-gold tag teams and rivalries. [Journey's End, a thread about War Games and DIY]It's been clear for the last few weeks that War Games was going to be an important moment for @NXTCiampa and @JohnnyGargano, AKA DIY, one of the very best black-and-gold tag teams and rivalries. https://t.co/9RZenu8RRO

Johnny Gargano gave it all in this match. At the time, this was seen as Gargano’s swan song from the NXT brand and the last time we would see Gargano inside a WWE ring.

His contract was set to expire after the event, and he had no plans to re-sign with the company. Nonetheless, he gave everything in this battle and came out in a blaze of glory.

This was the one match type that Gargano never wrestled in. On this night, he got wish and became Johnny War Games, so to speak, as he fought with everything he had and left it all on the table.

#3. The Sensusal NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose (NXT TakeOver: War Games 2021)

Mandy Rose and the members of Toxic Attraction participated in the 2021 War Games match as well. Since her departure from the WWE roster to the NXT 2.0 brand, Rose has improved tremendously in the ring and has shown that she can wrestle with just about anyone who steps through those ropes.

Rose came in last during the match and did her best to take advantage of the situation by helping her team. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough, as Cora Jade scored a pinfall victory over her team by pinning Jacy Jane.

#2. The Brutalitiy of Rhea Ripley (NXT TakeOver: War Games 2019, 2020)

Rhea Ripley has competed in a couple of these matches and given the word “Brutality” being apart of her moniker, it’s no surprise at all. Ripley did very well in both the matches she participated in, feeling right at home using the weapons and the steel cage to her advantage.

Now that she’s a part of The Judgment Day and is more diabolical than ever before, if Ripley were to compete in this year’s War Games she would be an excellent fit for any team.

#1. The most experienced WWE Superstar in War Games - Roderick Strong (NXT TakeOver: War Games 2017 through 2020)

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg



At the end of this week, only one of these guys will still be with the company (Roderick Strong).



#NXTWarGames #NXTTakeOver #TakeOverWarGames 2017 NXT War GamesAt the end of this week, only one of these guys will still be with the company (Roderick Strong). 2017 NXT War GamesAt the end of this week, only one of these guys will still be with the company (Roderick Strong).#NXTWarGames #NXTTakeOver #TakeOverWarGames https://t.co/6a49YtcOPr

Roderick Strong has competed in more War Games matches than anyone on this list. Whether fighting against The Undisputed Era or with the group, he was a veteran of the cage and showed that he has more than enough experience to work his way around the match to achieve victory.

Strong would be a great asset to any team based on his match experience alone. While it’s unlikely that members of the NXT roster will be involved in the Survivor Series, Strong would make a welcome surprise for a team looking for experience in this matchup.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far