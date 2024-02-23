Was Austin Theory's verbal spat with Australian journalist real or fake? Exploring the possibility

A viral video of Austin Theory has been making its way around on social media. It shows the WWE Superstar getting into a verbal confrontation with an Australian journalist who referred to wrestling as “fake”.

The journalist told Theory that Superstars don’t really hit one another, and Theory claimed he would "smack the sh*t" out of the journalist. At first glance, the video looks rather real, but the video has comments from social media users who see it as a staged confrontation and applaud the marketing strategy.

Whether or not the video is fake is up for debate, not only did WWE security approach Austin Theory to remove him from the situation, it was also recorded from a third-person camera. However, it cannot be said with certainty that the confrontation is real, especially because the Stamford-based promotion has begun blurring the lines in recent times.

The company is using strategies that will generate more buzz among non-WWE fans, and pull them towards the product. Furthermore, WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia. As the viral video shows an Australian journalist and a WWE Superstar having a heated conversation, it would certainly lead to more engagement from the Australian crowd.

Grayson Waller reacted to Austin Theory’s confrontation

Grayson Waller is scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber, he'll be doing a special edition of ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He’s also Austin Theory’s tag team partner!

After the clip went viral on social media, Grayson Waller took to social media and suggested a tag team match between them and Australian journalists for trying to humiliate the sport.

"Might need to organise a Tag Match soon. A Town Down Under vs Dumb Aussie ‘journos.’"

This isn’t the first time a superstar has defended the sport after it has been referred to as “fake”. Several WWE Superstars have taken it upon themselves to talk about how real the falls and impacts are, and even Grayson Waller defended the sport when he appeared on Sunrise Morning Show.

