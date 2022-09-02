Was Bray Wyatt part of the Nexus?

Bray Wyatt is one of the hottest free agents in wrestling. His reputation stems mostly from his WWE career, where he was a former WWE Champion and a serial main-eventer.

Wyatt has been linked with a return to the promotion ever since Triple H took over as Head of Creative. HHH and his team clearly see the value and expertise he brings to the table. His time as the leader of The Wyatt Family and as a monster heel in The Fiend are both critically-acclaimed runs.

The former Eater of Worlds is best known for being part of factions. When it comes to the promotion's stables, there are a few more iconic than The Nexus. Even though they existed for a short time, this group of destruction-lovers left carnage in their wake wherever they went. If you want to know if Wyatt was ever part of The Nexus, read on.

Bray Wyatt was indeed part of The Nexus, but under the name Husky Harris. He began his association with them at the 2010 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, where he cost John Cena a win against Nexus leader Wade Barrett.

Bray Wyatt's Nexus stint

Wyatt continued to aid The Nexus by costing John Cena matches. His actions prompted Wade Barrett to welcome him to his group. However, CM Punk's rise as leader of The Nexus in 2011 saw him put each member through an initiation. Husky Harris passed him and was allowed to stay.

Now part of The New Nexus, Harris operated alongside Punk, Michael McGillicutty and David Otunga. He and McGillicutty failed to beat Vladimir Kozlov and Santino Marella for the WWE Tag Team Championship. He was then written off television after Randy Orton punted him in the head and was sent back to FCW soon after.

The former Firefly Fun House host spent a year in FCW before emerging as Bray Wyatt. He went on to terrorize other superstars for years before his release in 2021.

