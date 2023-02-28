Was Brock Lesnar forced to accept a match vs Omos by WWE?

It was recently announced that Brock Lesnar vs Omos is a confirmed match for WrestleMania 39. The announcement got some mixed reactions from fans, but it looks like the backstage atmosphere for the match was not a cause for concern.

For those wondering if The Beast was forced to participate in the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos bout, that may not be the case. It should be noted that the former Universal Champion doesn't just work with people he dislikes. It's possible that he requested the match or he didn't turn the idea down.

It's no secret that Brock Lesnar is not just someone WWE can easily control and dictate over. With this, it's safe to also assume that he doesn't have to fight someone if he doesn't want to.

Last week, Omos returned alongside MVP to challenge The Beast Incarnate for a WrestleMania match. Lesnar and MVP met in the "VIP Lounge" on this week's RAW. The former Universal Champion accepted the match but things went into an ugly turn. After MVP accidentally spat his drink at Brock, the former was on the receiving end of an F5.

Reports suggest that Brock Lesnar vs Omos wasn't the first choice for WrestleMania 39

The Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest stars in WWE, which is why it's no surprise that the right opponent for him should be made for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Many were not big fans of having The Nigerian Giant as his rival, but reports suggest he wasn't even the first option.

It was recently reported by Ringside News that the Stamford-based promotion initially had Stone Cold Steve Austin planned for The Beast, but the former turned it down. The report also shared that Omos was not the original backup and that other names were pitched, but that The Nigerian Giant vs The Beast was the one included on the card.

Another name that was rumored to face Brock Lesnar is current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Compared to the recently confirmed WrestleMania 39 match, this bout was better received by fans. The two stars even had a staredown at last month's Royal Rumble event, which fueled the rumors further. However, it looks like this match will just occur some other time.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see until the April premium live event for the first-ever Brock Lesnar vs Omos match. It remains to be seen if this rivalry will continue until after the event.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes