Was Brock Lesnar suspended by WWE during his 2-year absence? True reason of his exile

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at the 2025 SummerSlam and took John Cena out with an F5. The Beast Incarnate attacked right after The Franchise Player’s Undisputed WWE Championship match loss to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight on night two of the PLE.This was the first time Lesnar had shown up in two years, with his last appearance dating back to the 2023 SummerSlam. But was he suspended from the Stamford-based promotion during his hiatus?According to a Fightful Select report, Brock Lesnar was on WWE’s payroll for the entirety of his absence. A report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer also discussed how he didn’t suffer any pay cuts and made millions despite not contributing to the Stamford-based promotion in any capacity.There was a buzz in the pro wrestling circles on whether or not the 10-time World Champion was suspended from the company. However, these reports suggest that he continued to remain one of the highest-paid stars.The reason Brock Lesnar wasn’t included in any of the shows and premium live events was that he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit. This made WWE distance itself from the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and keep him away till he could get legal clearance.Brock Lesnar won’t be facing John Cena at Clash in ParisClash in Paris is the next PLE in the WWE calendar and will take place on August 31, 2025. With just a few weeks remaining till the show, fans expected some heavy promo work and beatdowns between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. However, instead of The Beast Incarnate, Cena will be facing Logan Paul in France.The Franchise Player was speaking to the crowd in Montreal and giving his first promo after turning babyface. He said that he wouldn’t be choosing The Beast Incarnate as his opponent in any universe but would fight him regardless. He got interrupted by The Maverick, who said that he lost respect for John Cena after he reverted to a good guy.The former United States Champion stated that the Never Seen 17 had admitted ahead of Money in the Bank that Paul did WWE better than anybody else. Admitting his words, John Cena added that he also believes that The Maverick was a dumb**s. This led to the YouTube star asking Cena for a match at Clash in Paris, which the latter accepted.Soon after, Drew McIntyre attacked The Franchise Player from behind. Paul and The Scottish Psychopath double-teamed Cena, prompting Cody Rhodes to rush to the aid of the ex-Undisputed WWE Champion. It would be interesting to see when Brock Lesnar would fight Cena if not at Clash in Paris.