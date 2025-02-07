Was Logan Paul going to quit WWE? The truth revealed

Logan Paul has been making headlines lately as a WWE Superstar. Although many fans hate him, it's hard to deny the natural in-ring skill that he possesses. His wrestling character is also known to make a lot of exaggerated claims, and among them is about quitting the company.

Logan Paul entered the Men's Royal Rumble at number 30 last weekend and had an impressive run. He lasted for over 11 minutes and eliminated notable names such as CM Punk and AJ Styles. It's safe to say that many fans weren't the happiest about his Rumble run, especially when he entered last, with some even expecting The Rock to appear. As it turns out, The Maverick had other plans in store if The Final Boss appeared.

Trending

In the latest vlog about his preparation for the 2025 Royal Rumble, Logan said he would quit WWE if The Rock stole his number 30 spot at the titular match. However, that didn't happen. It should be noted that although Paul said he would quit the Stamford-based promotion, he was merely exaggerating and not serious.

"If Dwayne Johnson comes and tries to take my 30 spot straight up, I'm going straight to the boss. I'm calling Nick Khan and I'm saying, 'Dude, I quit.'" (3:45 - 3:53)

Expand Tweet

The Maverick also previously claimed to be retired after becoming a father in September last year, even saying that he would miss WrestleMania 41. However, he returned to WWE television as part of the audience for RAW's Netflix premiere.

What other Royal Rumble-related reason will drive Logan Paul to quit WWE?

Although many fans don't like The Maverick, he always ensures a memorable moment in the ring and usually performs high-risk maneuvers. Unsurprisingly, he takes a lot of pride in his abilities.

During the Rumble, the YouTuber had a spot where he jumped from the apron to the commentary table to keep himself from being eliminated. In the same vlog, Logan Paul said he was ready to leave WWE if he couldn't.

"There's one thing that I absolutely cannot f*** up. I'm doing a standing long jump from the apron onto the commentary table. What's getting in my head though 'Like, dude, you sure? You have to make this jump.' I'm like, 'There's no chance I don't make this jump. Knock on wood, but, like, I'll quit wrestling if I don't make this jump.'"

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Logan Paul does next in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback