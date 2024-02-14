Was Triple H forced to delay his plans for WWE's next major star? Exploring the possibility after recent development

Triple H seemingly teased big plans for a major WWE star on SmackDown last week. The Game was featured in a backstage segment with Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion sought advice from his boss before Paul Heyman interrupted the conversation to announce the arrival of The Rock and Roman Reigns this Friday.

As seen on NXT this week, The Wolf Dogs (consisting of Breakker and Baron Corbin) defeated The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) to win the brand's tag team titles. Fans may be wondering if the win might stall Hunter's plans for Breakker.

Expand Tweet

Plans for Breakker on the main roster have not been delayed. The Wolf Dogs winning the NXT Tag Team Championship was likely the plan all along. While Breakker's Royal Rumble appearance was reportedly a last-minute decision to replace Brock Lesnar, the 26-year-old star is likely to be featured heavily on WWE's flagship programming on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

It is worth mentioning that Breakker and Corbin had earned a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship by winning the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Wolf Dogs defeated Trick Melo Gang in the opening contest at NXT Vengeance Day. As per recent quotes from Shawn Michaels, the head booker of NXT does not think Breakker's work in the developmental brand is done. While the young star has been seen negotiating deals with both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, it seems that the storyline will play out until WrestleMania.

Michaels has hinted that Breakker could split his time between the main roster and NXT, but there is little chance that he would move to the main roster permanently soon. Fans can expect the star to move brands permanently during the Draft, at which point, he and Baron Corbin could lose the tag team title on NXT.

Triple H to pair Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman? Analyzing the clues

Last week's interaction between Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman got a huge reaction from the WWE Universe. Breakker has long been rumored as the next Paul Heyman Guy. He was accompanied to the ring by The Wiseman on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT.

It is possible Triple H could pair Breakker with Heyman to form a formidable duo on the main roster. The veteran manager might even influence Breakker's decision to sign with either RAW or SmackDown amid contract negotiations.

It remains to be seen which brand will get to welcome the current one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE