Was WWE star Carlito’s move to RAW an accident? Major revelation comes to light 

Carlito was drafted to WWE RAW during the WWE Draft 2024 as part of the LWO. Fans wondered why Caribbean Cool was included as a member of the stable, but we now have an answer.

Rey Mysterio has revealed that he pulled some strings and ensured Carlito joined him and his LWO group on Monday Nights. The Master of the 619 told Cathy Kelley in a RAW exclusive that he and his faction were hurt and are after revenge:

"I’m gonna let you in on a little secret. I did some work behind the scenes and pulled a couple strings to make sure that Carlito got drafted to RAW with the LWO. It’s time for Carlito to pay for what he did to us." [0:48 - 1:10]

The Carribean star betrayed the LWO when he attacked Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania XL. This attack led to Lee withdrawing from his proposed 'Mania tag match with Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

The 45-year-old has seemingly found a new group after leaving the LWO as he was trying to link up with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. He interfered in a No.1 contenders match last night (May 13) on RAW to help Finn Balor and JD McDonagh win.

WWE RAW star Carlito admitted he doesn't have much time left as an in-ring talent

Carlito made a surprise return to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble after an 11-year absence. He spent several years on the international scene, particularly with his father's promotion in Puerto Rico.

The former Intercontinental Champion made a full-time return to WWE last year. He's worked predominantly with younger talent and looks set to do so after moving to the red brand in the WWE Draft 2024. A potential feud with any of the LWO, but particularly Dragon Lee, looks to be in the pipeline.

He admitted in January that he didn't have much time left in the ring as an active wrestler. He told The Daily Mail:

"I’ve got very few years left, so I want to take advantage of the years that I have left in this business... I guess my goals now is to mix it up with the young guys and just help the next generation of wrestlers and the business as best as I can putting in my little input on it."

Expand Tweet

The veteran star remains a popular figure with fans despite his heel turn. His alliance with The Judgment Day is an intriguing story, and he could end up permanently joining the stable.

