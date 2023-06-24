WATCH: Every WWE Money in the Bank WINNER & Cash-In

Money in the Bank is one of the most highly anticipated annual events in WWE, featuring two ladder matches with coveted contracts suspended above the ring. It was first introduced by WWE in 2005. The match involves multiple participants competing in a ladder match to retrieve a briefcase hanging above the ring.

Inside the briefcase is a contract granting the winner a championship opportunity that can be cashed in at any time and place within the following year.

Money in the Bank made its official debut at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The inaugural match featured six participants, including Chris Jericho, Edge, Shelton Benjamin, Christian, Kane, and Chris Benoit. Edge emerged victorious, securing the first-ever Money in the Bank contract and setting the stage for future suspense and surprises.

Due to the match's popularity and excitement, Money in the Bank became a standalone pay-per-view event in 2010. This marked the transition from a single match at WrestleMania to a full-fledged pay-per-view centered around the high-stakes ladder match. Since then, it has been a staple of WWE's annual event calendar, with a women's ladder match also being introduced in 2017.

These WWE Superstars won Money in the Bank

Edge

RVD

Mr. Kennedy

