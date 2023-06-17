WATCH: Full Bloodline recap: From formation to implosion

The Bloodline was formed in WWE in 2020 when Roman Reigns returned to the company and won the Universal Championship. He tortured his cousin, Jey Uso, until he joined him and started the group. Jey showed his capabilities as a singles star and helped Roman retain his title multiple times. In 2021, Jey's twin Jimmy joined the group, and The Usos won the tag team championships as Roman continued his dominant run.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa joined the group in 2022, giving their Tribal Chief an upper hand over everyone on the roster. However, it all changed when Sami turned on Roman at the 2023 Royal Rumble, as the downfall of The Bloodline began. And now, it looks like the group is all set to implode.

