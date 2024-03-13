WATCH: How is Vince McMahon Jr. different from his dad?

A wrestling legend once pointed out the difference between Vince McMahon Jr. and his father. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Debuting in 1969, Snuka had a successful journey, competing in various promotions, including WWF, NWA, WCW, and NJPW.

Snuka first appeared in WWE in 1982 and became one of the top heels in the promotion before leaving the Titanland in 1986. The Anoa'i family member returned to the promotion in 1989 and had a decent run. During his second, the Superfly wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania VII, becoming Deadman's first opponent in his famous 'Mania streak. He left the company in 1993 and later was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

In a 2007 interview, the veteran discussed the differences between Vince McMahon Sr. and McMahon Jr. The Superfly said some nice things about Vince Sr., stating that he always meant what he said. However, he criticized McMahon Jr., saying he had to learn much in this industry.

This is what Snuka said about Vince McMahon Jr.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE after landing on serious allegations

McMahon resigned from WWE in July 2022 following his hush-money scandal. However, the 78-year-old returned after a few months and sold the company to Endavor Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC.

WWE merged with UFC last September to create a new company, TKO Group Holdings. Vince was named Executive Chairman of the new promotion. However, earlier this year, Janel Grant, a former employee, came forward with a serious lawsuit against McMahon and the Stamford-based promotion. Grant accused the former Chairman of s*x trafficking and more.

The 78-year-old denied all the allegations and later resigned from the TKO board and all his roles at the Stamford-based company on January 26, 2024. WWE is currently under the creative control of Triple H, and Nick Khan became the President of the promotion following the merger last year, making it the first time since its inception that a McMahon is not running the promotion.

