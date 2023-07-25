[WATCH] Roman Reigns breaks character in hilarious backstage moment with WWE official

Roman Reigns has shared a video in which he broke character to give some advice to a WWE official.

Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but The Bloodline has completely fallen apart since WrestleMania 39. The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1, and The Tribal Chief never forgave them for it.

Jey Uso will be battling Roman Reigns in a high-stakes matchup at SummerSlam 2023. Not only will the title be on the line, but Jey could also become the new Tribal Chief if he defeats Reigns in the "Tribal Combat" match at the premium live event on August 5th. Jey Uso became the first superstar since 2019 to pin Reigns in The Bloodline Civil War match on July 1st at Money in the Bank.

Earlier today, Roman Reigns posted a video on Instagram of himself getting oiled up at the show. He said he has the best skin in the business and offered to trade some of it to referee Charles Robinson for some of his hair in the humorous video below.

WWE RAW star claims Roman Reigns is not a "dream opponent"

Intercontinental Champion Gunther would pose a huge threat to Roman Reigns, but he does not view him as a dream opponent.

Gunther is scheduled to have a face-to-face with Drew McIntyre tonight on RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2023. The Ring General is on the verge of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion but has a tall task ahead of him in the form of McIntyre.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Gunther praised Reigns but doesn't view him as someone he has to face in his career.

"I wouldn't consider Roman as a dream opponent," Gunther said. "I think we are two completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through first of all his family history, but then he got basically developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that." [9:27 – 9:53]

The Bloodline storyline has captivated the WWE Universe, and the anticipation for the title match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns is off the charts. It will be interesting to see if Main Event Jey can finally dethrone The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023.

