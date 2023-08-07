WATCH: The full history of The Anoa'i Family AKA Bloodline

The Anoa'i Family is a prominent and influential professional wrestling dynasty known for its deep roots within the world of wrestling entertainment, particularly in WWE. The family's legacy spans several generations and has produced numerous successful wrestlers, champions, and Hall-of-Famers.

The Anoa'i wrestling legacy traces back to Afa and Sika, who became prominent figures in the wrestling world as "The Wild Samoans" tag team. They achieved considerable success in various wrestling promotions during the 1970s and 1980s.

Afa and Sika's impact extended to the next generation, as several of their Anoa'i family members followed in their footsteps. The list includes Rikishi, Samu, Rosey, Yokozuna, and Umaga, who all became well-known wrestlers and contributed to the family's wrestling legacy.

In recent years, Roman Reigns has carried the legacy of his family and become one of the biggest stars in wrestling.

