WATCH: The truth behind John Cena's backstage issues with WWE stars

John Cena is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and has been a major player in WWE for well over a decade. However, despite his immense popularity with fans, there have been times when Cena has rubbed some of his fellow wrestlers the wrong way, leading to what is commonly referred to as "heat."

Heat is a term used in the wrestling industry to describe a situation where a wrestler has caused tension or animosity with their colleagues. There have been several instances over the years where Cena has reportedly had heat with other wrestlers, some of which have been more publicized than others.

One of the most high-profile incidents involving Cena and another wrestler occurred in 2011 when he had a feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The two had a series of highly anticipated matches, culminating in the main event match at WrestleMania 28. However, behind the scenes, there were reports of tension between the two. There have been many such instances.

Click on the video below to check out the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for similar content.

WWE Superstars who had heat with John Cena

These WWE Superstars had heat with John Cena

Alex Ryley

Tyler Reks

Wade Barrett

You can check out the rest of the list in the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes