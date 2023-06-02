[WATCH] What did this fan say to Sami Zayn that made him legitimately angry at a WWE event in 2019?

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn once had a homophobic fan kicked out of a live event show. In December 2019, WWE presented a house show in Florida. The event featured a Steel Cage match for the Universal Title between Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami was Nakamura’s manager at the time and was ringside during the match.

During Sami Zayn's entrance, a fan began yelling homophobic slurs at him. The fan kept going at it until Zayn had enough. Zayn then made security kick him out of the show. Here's what WWE fan John Betz saw at the event:

"Sami's music hit, the jacka*s immediately starts chanting 'Canadian 'f****t'. There were kids sitting all around and to be acting like a full-blown as*hole was not cool, Sami did the right thing by giving the guy 1 quick moment to shut up, he chose not to. It’s not hard to not be racist, sexist or homophobic at a wrestling show. The guy then started getting in Sami’s face knowing Sami wouldn’t hit him so he asked for security to handle it. It took a bunch of back and forth but finally the guy was removed." (H/T TalkSPORT)

You can watch the video of this incident below:

Lets kick it off the right way with Sami Zayn lighting a homophobic mf up! Happy pride month everyone 🏳️‍🌈

Sami Zayn is currently one of the hottest acts on WWE TV

Zayn's work with The Bloodline over the past year or so turned him into quite possibly the most over act in the company. His popularity reached a point where fans were clamoring to see him headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Zayn had to face Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match mere weeks before 'Mania.

Zayn went on to team up with Kevin Owens, and the duo defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. At the recent Night of Champions PLE, Zayn and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain their belts.

Do you remember Sami Zayn's tense confrontation with the homophobic fan? What would you have done if you were in Zayn's place?

