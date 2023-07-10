[WATCH] When LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD

In 2014, several up-and-coming WWE Superstars featured in Triple H's full-body Power Series workout DVD. Almost a decade later, WWE fans might find one particular moment amusing, especially those who are fond of LA Knight.

Knight used to be known as Slate Randall in WWE's NXT developmental system. The 40-year-old later made a name for himself as Eli Drake in IMPACT, where his "YEAH!" catchphrase caught on with fans.

In the video below, Triple H asked the group of NXT trainees whether they were ready to move on to the next set. While everyone else politely answered, Knight threw The Game off guard by loudly shouting, "YEAH!"

Danny @DannyBaratheon



LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD in 2014.



@YEAHMovement_ @RealLAKnight @TripleH I can't believe this exists.LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD in 2014. I can't believe this exists.LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD in 2014. 😆@YEAHMovement_ @RealLAKnight @TripleH https://t.co/fKvkGQirw2

Triple H immediately stared at Knight after his "YEAH!" response. It looked as though the 14-time world champion was going to say something to the former NXT star, but he carried on with the workout instead.

Jason Jordan and Shawn Spears, aka Tye Dillinger, were among the other NXT talents in the workout DVD.

Triple H addressed LA Knight's WWE popularity

Many fans have called for WWE's Chief Content Officer to book LA Knight in more prominent storylines. The popular wrestler receives some of the loudest crowd reactions in WWE right now, yet he is often left off shows completely.

WWE @WWE



@RealLAKnight EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT! EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT!@RealLAKnight https://t.co/2pfOtht61K

Knight failed to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1. At the post-show press conference, Triple H gave fans a reassuring message about the former Million Dollar Champion's main roster prospects:

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started."

Despite his popularity, Knight did not appear on WrestleMania 39 in any capacity during the two-night event. His most notable main roster bout so far came at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where he lost to Bray Wyatt in a widely criticized Pitch Black match.

How do you think LA Knight should be booked in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes