WATCH: Why Seth Rollins should lose the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins has been dominant during his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. However, as WWE SummerSlam approaches, there are several compelling reasons why it might be the perfect time for him to lose the championship. The Visionary will be defending his championship against Finn Balor, and it is a perfect opportunity for the latter to win the title.

While Rollins' reign has been impressive, Finn as the new champion would open up fresh opportunities for engaging storylines and rivalries. SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events, and crowning a new champion would allow for exciting matchups and unexpected twists, keeping fans engaged and invested.

Finn won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016 by defeating Rollins but got injured in the match and had to relinquish his title. Things would come full circle if he could defeat Seth again at SummerSlam and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

