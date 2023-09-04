WATCH: Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena

John Cena has been a mainstay in the world of professional wrestling for over two decades. His popularity transcends the ring, making him a household name and a beloved figure for millions of fans. However, in 2006, he became overexposed and barely lost any matches, which resulted in fans turning on him.

But now that he is gone from WWE and only makes sporadic appearances, fans seem to love him again. He has successfully ventured into acting, appearing in movies like Trainwreck, Bumblebee, and Fast & Furious 9, among others. His versatility and ability to excel in different entertainment realms have expanded his fanbase beyond wrestling enthusiasts.

Cena still has an exceptional ability to connect with his audience. His charisma, crowd interaction, and genuine appreciation for fan support make fans feel like they're part of his journey. His impact on the WWE Universe extends far beyond his in-ring accomplishments, and he remains a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling.

