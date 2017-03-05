Watch WWE Fastlane 2017: Live stream, start time, card, kickoff show details for US, UK, Canada and India

Will Kevin Owens manage to retain his title despite the constant rumours that point to the contrary?

05 Mar 2017

Will Goldberg walk out of the PPV as Champ?

The Raw-exclusive pay-per-view Fastlane will take place this Sunday night and will be headlined by Kevin Owens as he put his Universal Championship on the line against Goldberg. The PPV will emanate from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the WWE Universe will be treated to four title defences during its course.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the main event mentioned above, most of which surrounds interferences from Owens’ best friend Jericho and Brock Lesnar. The betting odds currently have Goldberg as a strong favourite and the former WCW Superstar looks likely to walk out of the PPV as Champion.

In the main event for the women’s division, Charlotte will look to maintain her undefeated streak at pay-per-views and regain her title. The Tag Team titles will also be on the line, as Enzo and Big Cass look to dethrone Gallows and Anderson to become Champions as we edge closer to Wrestlemania.

One of the four title defences of the night sees the Cruiserweight title on the line as Champion Neville takes on Gallagher.

WWE Fastlane 2017 Live Schedule in the US, UK and Canada

Date and time: March 5th, 8 pm ET (1 am GMT)

Venue: Bradley Center

City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fans in the US and Canada can watch the event on PPV, while fans in the UK can access Fastlane on Sky Box Office. The PPV can also be streamed on the WWE Network.

Country Info Time USA TV PPV 8 pm ET UK Sky Box office 1 am GMT Canada TV PPV 5 am PT

WWE Fastlane 2017 Live Schedule in India

Date and time: March 6th, 6:30 am IST (available on WWE Network)

Viewers in India can catch the repeat on Ten HD 1 at 6 pm on Monday and fans across the world can catch all the live updates via Twitter. Fans in India can catch the repeat again on 9th and 12th March at 9 pm and 2 pm IST respectively.

WWE Fastlane 2017 match card

WWE Universal Championship match: Kevin Owens (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Women’s Championship match: Bayley (C) vs. Charlotte

Women’s singles match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville vs. Jack Gallagher

Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Enzo and Big Cass

Singles match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Singles match: Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

Tag team match: Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick, Noam Dar

