[Watch] WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray walks off podcast after heated argument with Tommy Dreamer

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) walked off the Busted Open podcast recently after getting into a heated argument with his co-host, Tommy Dreamer.

Dave LaGreca is the lead host of The Busted Open podcast on SiriusXM Fight Nation channel 156. WWE Hall Bully Ray and Mark Henry, in addition to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer rotate in being the co-hosts. While LaGreca was absent from this morning's episode, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer hosted the podcast together.

The episode saw the two former WWE stars get into a heated argument as Ray accused Dreamer of trying to do his job as lead host after the latter announced a break.

"D*ck [...] Are you gonna bring us back Tommy? You wanna do my job and throw the breaks? Why don't you bring us back?" Ray said. [From 0:16 - 0:24]

As Dreamer welcomed listeners back, he noted that Ray was furious. He then tried to start talking about a subject when the Hall of Famer interrupted him.

"Time out. Time out. Just so you know. When LaGreca is not here, I'm the lead host of the show. You're the co-host of the show and you do a damn fine job. But do me a favor, don't do my job for me. Ok, so I'll tell what, why don't you take this segment and why don't you do it by yourself as I thought would happen at the top of the show, one of us is gonna get annoyed. So I'm annoyed first. You take this segment Tommy. You talk about whatever you want," Bully Ray added. [0:37 - 1:06]

The Hall of Famer then left his chair and walked off as Dreamer continued with the segment.

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer worked together in ECW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling

Over the past three decades, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray shared the ring several times. They worked together in ECW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling. Last October, the two teamed up to defeat Chris Bey and Juice Robinson on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The two, however, are currently feuding in IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent episode, Bully Ray called his former friend a "nobody." He also claimed that Dreamer was a failure in the wrestling business.

