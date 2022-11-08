"[Tommy Dreamer] saved my career" - 6-time Women's Champion on why she wanted to quit WWE

While working as the Head of Developmental in WWE, Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer saved Mickie James' career.

Mickie James signed with the Stamford-based company in 2003 after competing for a few years on the independent circuit and in TNA. She then spent about two years in the company's developmental brand at the time, OVW. During her time there, the 43-year-old was very close to quitting WWE.

Speaking on Wrestling with Rip Rogers, James disclosed that she wanted to quit during her last year in developmental after the company hired several divas, including Maria Kanellis, Maryse, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Alicia Fox.

"I'm friends with all these women, you know, Candice and all these girls. But I felt like I had this moment there in OVW where I was like, 'what the hell,' like, 'I'm not even what they're looking for,' like, 'I've dedicated all this energy all my time into perfecting my craft to be the best female wrestler, hopefully, in the world or at least one of, and they don't even want female wrestlers,' like 'what am I doing wrong?' and I almost quit," said James. [From 1:08 to 1:35]

Tommy Dreamer saved Mickie James' career in WWE

During Mickie James' time in OVW, Tommy Dreamer was the Head of Developmental in WWE. When she thought about quitting the Stamford-based company, he interfered to prevent her from taking that decision.

In her interview with Wrestling with Rip Rogers, the six-time Women's Champion disclosed that Dreamer told her to go on vacation.

"Tommy was the Head of developmental at the time and he saved my career because he quietly told me to go on vacation to go home for a couple weeks and just reset. [...] And then I came back and that's where I had written that storyline which I origianlly wrote for Lita, which was this crazy stalker fan," she added. [From 1:35 to 2:01]

