WATCH: WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results & Winner Predictions

Money in the Bank is an annual professional wrestling pay-per-view event organized by WWE. The event features a unique and highly anticipated ladder match, where multiple wrestlers compete for a contract granting them a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for any singles championship at any time and place of their choosing within the following year.

Money in the Bank is going down on July 1 in London this year, and looking at the card, this is going to be a noteworthy event. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take on The Usos, which is guaranteed to be a dramatic match.

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, while Dominik Mysterio will take on The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul's entry in the Money in the Bank match will certainly get mainstream attention.

Predictions for WWE's Money in the Bank

Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes- Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor- Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank- IYO SKY

