WCW legend Konnan highlights major issue with modern wrestling (Exclusive)

Konnan believes many current-day stars are unsuccessfully trying to replicate high-flying moves made famous by wrestlers from past generations.

In the 1990s, the likes of Konnan and Rey Mysterio captured the attention of fans around the world with their athletic lucha libre in-ring style. More than two decades on, lots of wrestling shows now feature acrobatic moves throughout the entire card.

Konnan, the booker of Mexican promotion AAA, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about modern wrestling. The WCW legend is pleased that lucha libre inspired a new generation of talents, but he thinks some wrestlers need to improve their technique:

"That's all lucha influence, and I'm proud of that," Konnan said. "The problem is a lot of guys, they just watch tapes, they don't really practice lucha, and they go out there and a lot of their s**t looks really bad when you've got a lot of people doing it. It's like the leg slap. If they did that only one time per match, nobody would even notice it. But now every match does it five times, so in one night you've seen it 30 times, you know what I'm saying?" [2:02 – 2:26]

In the video above, Rey Mysterio's long-time friend explained why WCW's higher-ups should never have forced Mysterio to unmask in 1999.

Konnan cannot understand why wrestlers copy each other

Without criticizing one particular company, the AAA promoter questioned the logic behind wrestlers repeating moves from their co-workers on the same show.

The 59-year-old used the Canadian Destroyer as an example to show how a move can lose value if it is performed by multiple wrestlers:

"They see something that gets over, let's say the Canadian Destroyer, and they say, 'Okay, he got a pop, I'm gonna get a pop,' so he does a Canadian Destroyer, and then another wrestler does a Canadian Destroyer," Konnan continued. "Now you're seeing all these Canadian Destroyers because everybody copies everybody, and it looks from match one to five it's almost the same style." [3:21 – 3:45]

The veteran wrestler also spoke about the close relationship he still has with former WWE on-screen authority figure Vickie Guerrero.

Do you agree with the WCW legend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.