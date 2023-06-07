We asked AI who will retire John Cena; the answer might leave WWE fans in tears!

John Cena has inspired innumerable individuals to embark on a career in professional wrestling.

When it comes to the ring, no one has achieved more than the Cenation leader. This year's WrestleMania was the last time the 16-time world champion appeared on WWE television. Although John Cena lost the match, fans still enjoyed watching him perform.

Earlier this year, he expressed his desire to be a regular performer for WWE and to be a part of the company every day. Unfortunately, his physical limitations indicate that his days as a professional wrestler may be limited.

We consulted Google AI about who should be his final opponent and retire the renowned wrestler, and the response contained some intriguing answers.

One response was Randy Orton, who was one of Cena's fiercest rivals, and the two of them helped each other propel to incredible heights in their careers.

When asked about potential opponents who may retire John Cena, Google's AI came up with three intriguing choices.

1. Roman Reigns

2. Brock Lesnar

3. Randy Orton

Who will eventually retire John Cena from WWE?

Roman Reigns, who has been in a rivalry with John Cena in 2017 and 2021, was the first name mentioned. Cena would win the promo wars, while Reigns would dominate the matches.

The second name was the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, with whom Cena had a tremendous rivalry when the former returned to WWE in 2012.

However, the significance of the third name was far greater than the other two. the Legend Killer, Randy Orton.

Cena and Orton are two of the best of this generation and have been instrumental in shaping professional wrestling over the past two decades. Their careers have been inextricably linked from the start, and they have provided WWE fans with countless exciting bouts.

Orton and Cena engaged in dramatic battles throughout their rivalry in the late 2000s. They had some memorable matches. The feud was reignited in 2013, with Orton defeating John Cena to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Both essentially entered the business at the same time and ascended to the top of the ladder at the same time, and because they have divergent personas, it would make sense to match them together again.

Even though Orton and Cena have faced off numerous times, they have never engaged in a singles contest on the Grandest Stage of them all. It would be fitting if Randy Orton were Cena's final opponent to bid farewell to arguably the greatest wrestler ever.

Given that Orton is currently sidelined as he is recovering from a back injury and may only have a handful of matches left in him, a double retirement match at WrestleMania would be perfect.

